Maroon 5 Reschedules For 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Maroon 5 announced the rescheduled dates for their postponed 2020 North American tour.

The extensive tour, which was originally scheduled for the spring & summmer of 2020, will now get underway at Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA, on July 15th and wrap at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 2nd.

Although the band was able to reschedule the lion’s share of previously scheduled dates, some shows didn’t make the cut, including June 25th at Citi Field in Flushing, New York, and September 9th at the Xfinity Center in Hartford, Ct, which have now both been canceled.

In the place of the Citi Field concert, Maroon 5 have added an additional date at Madison Square Garden in New York on September. 10, 2021.

Tickets for all the rescheduled 2020 shows will be honored at the new dates and tickets for the newly-added show go on sale on July 24th. Tickets for canceled shows will be refunded.

Maroon 5 Tour Dates 2021

July 15 – Chula Vista, CA @ Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 26 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

July 28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

August 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

August 6 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

August 7 – St.Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 11 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

August 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

August 16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis

August 18 – Little Rock, AK @ Simmons Bank Arena

August 20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 23 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ &T Bank Music Park

August 26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 30 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

September 1 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 4 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 5 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 12 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

September 13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

September 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

September 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 24 – Tampa, FL @ MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 27 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 28 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

October 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium