Maroon 5 Reschedules For 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Maroon 5 announced the rescheduled dates for their postponed 2020 North American tour.
The extensive tour, which was originally scheduled for the spring & summmer of 2020, will now get underway at Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA, on July 15th and wrap at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 2nd.
Although the band was able to reschedule the lion’s share of previously scheduled dates, some shows didn’t make the cut, including June 25th at Citi Field in Flushing, New York, and September 9th at the Xfinity Center in Hartford, Ct, which have now both been canceled.
In the place of the Citi Field concert, Maroon 5 have added an additional date at Madison Square Garden in New York on September. 10, 2021.
Tickets for all the rescheduled 2020 shows will be honored at the new dates and tickets for the newly-added show go on sale on July 24th. Tickets for canceled shows will be refunded.
Maroon 5 Tour Dates 2021
July 15 – Chula Vista, CA @ Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 26 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
July 28 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 30 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
August 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
August 6 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
August 7 – St.Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 9 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 11 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
August 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
August 16 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis
August 18 – Little Rock, AK @ Simmons Bank Arena
August 20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 23 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ &T Bank Music Park
August 26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 30 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
September 1 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
September 4 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
September 5 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
September 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
September 12 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
September 13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
September 17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
September 23 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 24 – Tampa, FL @ MID FLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 27 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 28 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
October 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium