Exit Fest Canceled For 2020

NOVI SAD, Serbia (CelebrityAccess) — Despite support from Serbia’s Minister to bring Exit Festival to life in 2020, organizers for the long-running music event announced that Exit will take a hiatus this year due to COVID-19.

In a statement posted to the festival’s website, organizers said: “Unfortunately, the health situation in Serbia has not improved since we last addressed you and having in mind that your health and safety comes first, the 20 year celebration of EXIT Festival will not take place from 13 to 16 August this year at Petrovaradin Fortress.”

The festival, which was originally scheduled for July, was pushed back by a month at the recommendation of Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabić, who in May, said she expected the coronavirus situation to be improved enough in August for the event to take place.

“We recommend that organizers move the festival to August because we expect that the situation (with pandemic) in the whole of Europe will be totally under control by then,” Brnabic said in a press conference last May.

Exit promoters said the event will return in 2021 and they expect to announce a date for the postponed festival in the coming weeks.

“We will announce EXIT 2021 dates by the end of the month, but as rescheduling the festival dates is such a huge and comprehensive process which takes time, we are asking you for a little more patience,” event organizers said.

As with many events, ticketholders for Exit 2020 can hold on to their passes as they will be valid for the festival’s 2021 edition. Otherwise, event organizers said information on refunds will be “coming soon.”