Bikini Kill Reschedules North American Tour

OLYMPIA, Wash. (CelebrityAccess) — Alt punk icons Bikini Kill announced the dates for their rescheduled tour which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off in March will now get underway in late 2021 with a pair of shows at the Capitol theatre in the band’s hometown on Sept. 2nd and 3rd.

Additional North American dates are scheduled through the fall before the run wrap s on Novmber 20th at Iron City in Birmingham, Alabama.

Starting in May 2021, Bikini Kill will be in Europe and the UK and they will return to the U.S. in time for an appearance at Burger Boogaloo in Oakland, CA on July 10.

The tour will be the first since Bikini Kill made a brief run in 2019 after their surprise reformation after they parted ways in 1997.

May 2021

27 Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique

29 Paris, FR @ Trabendo

31 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

June 2021

02 London, UK @ Roundhouse

04 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06 Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

07 Milan, IT @ Magnolia

09 Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

10 Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

July 2021

10 Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

September 2021

02 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

03 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

05 Victoria, BC @ McPherson Playhouse

06 Victoria, BC @ Distrikt

08 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

12 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

October 2021

03 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

05 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

09 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington

11 Montreal, QB @ M Telus

12 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

13 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

15 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

16 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

17 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

November 2021 05 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

06 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

07 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

09 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

12 Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

13 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

15 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

16 Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

18 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

19 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

20 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City