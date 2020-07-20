Bikini Kill Reschedules North American Tour

OLYMPIA, Wash. (CelebrityAccess) — Alt punk icons Bikini Kill announced the dates for their rescheduled tour which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off in March will now get underway in late 2021 with a pair of shows at the Capitol theatre in the band’s hometown on Sept. 2nd and 3rd.
Additional North American dates are scheduled through the fall before the run wrap s on Novmber 20th at Iron City in Birmingham, Alabama.
Starting in May 2021, Bikini Kill will be in Europe and the UK and they will return to the U.S. in time for an appearance at Burger Boogaloo in Oakland, CA on July 10.
The tour will be the first since Bikini Kill made a brief run in 2019 after their surprise reformation after they parted ways in 1997.
May 2021
27 Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique
29 Paris, FR @ Trabendo
31 Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
June 2021
02 London, UK @ Roundhouse
04 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06 Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
07 Milan, IT @ Magnolia
09 Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
10 Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
July 2021
10 Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo
September 2021
02 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater
03 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater
05 Victoria, BC @ McPherson Playhouse
06 Victoria, BC @ Distrikt
08 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
12 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
October 2021
03 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
04 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
05 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08 Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
09 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington
11 Montreal, QB @ M Telus
12 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
13 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
15 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
16 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
17 Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
November 2021 05 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
06 Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space
07 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
09 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
11 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
12 Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater
13 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
15 Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
16 Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
18 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
19 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
20 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City