Primal Scream Vocalist Denise Johnson Dies

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Manchester singer Denise Johnson, who provided backing vocals for bands such as Prime Scream and New Order, has died.

According to the BBC, her family issued a statement that said she “died suddenly” after an illness but did not provide additional details about a cause of death.

In the statement, her family noted that she had been ill the previous week but had told friends she was feeling better.

“The cause of death is not yet known, although she was discovered holding her inhaler on Monday morning,” the statement said, per the BBC.

Johnson was best known for her tenure with Primal scream, including providing backing vocals on the band’s 1991 album “Screamadelica.”

She also performed with the Manchester-based band, A Certain Ratio for more than two decades and collaborated with other Manchester favorites such as New Order, Johnny Marr and The Charlatans.

Her debut solo acoustic album in September.