Netflix Dominates The Prime Time Emmys Nominations

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday, with shows such as “The Mandalorian,” “Insecure” and “Schitt’s Creek” all receiving multiple nominations.

Leslie Jones, who is set to be featured in the ABC series Supermarket Sweep, was joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany to announce the nominees

This year’s nominations show the increasing dominance of streaming platforms in the world of serial content, with Netflix topping the list with more than 160 picks.

Relative newcomers such as Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, and short form streamer Quibi each earning their first ever Emmy nominations.

Apple TV Plus received a total of 18 nominations across various categories, with their prestige series The Morning Show earning nominations for best actor and best actress in a drama for Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston.

Disney Plus’ breakout hit The Mandalorian also earned multiple nominations, including the streamer’s first Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series.

This year’s ceremony will take place n Sunday, September 20 with Jimmy Kimmel handling the hosting duties. The full details of the awards show have not been disclosed but it will air on NBC.