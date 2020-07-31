Facebook Partners With Major And Indie Labels To Launch Official Music Videos

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, Facebook announced it has partnered with major and indie labels to bring official music videos to the social media platform.

The new feature will allow users to discover, watch, and share videos from both established and up-and-coming artists from a wide variety of genres on the platform.

Like other videos on Facebook, users will be able to ‘react’, comment, follow, and share videos with their social network and will also be able to search for videos by genre, artist or mood, as well as themed playlists like “Hip Hop MVPs,” “Trailblazers of Pop” and “Epic Dance Videos.”

Facebook will also curate playlists such as “Popular This Week” and “New This Week” to highlight new and trending videos.

Like with other streaming platforms, Facebook will feature algorithms that adapt the site’s offering to a user’s taste over time as it develops a better understanding of their musical interest.

Facebook has also enhanced their offerings for artists to make it easier to browse official music videos and to connect with an artist page through a music video.

At launch, the partnership includes content from Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt and others across the independent music community, publishers and societies.

Facebook has also secured exclusive content, including music videos from J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez and Calibre 50 that will be available in the coming weeks.

Fans can also expect the premiere of the official music video for a new track from Lele Pons on Facebook, who will be going live in advance of the debut to connect with fans.