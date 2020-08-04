Tim Reid Named SVP Repertoire & Marketing At BMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — BMG has promoted Tim Reid to Senior Vice President of Repertoire & Marketing for the the label’s recorded music division.

In his new role, Reid will lead development of BMG Recorded Music’s R&B and Hip-Hop business in the US. Based in Los Angeles, Reid reports directly to Thomas Scherer, BMG’s EVP, Repertoire & Marketing, Los Angeles.

While at BMG, Reid has developed partnershps with Anthony Hamilton, Keyshia Cole, Big K.R.I.T., DeJ Loaf, Terrace Martin, Ledisi, Ayo & Teo, DJ Infamous, alongside recently Grammy nominated India.Arie and R&B icon Charlie Wilson who just topped the R&B charts in a collaboration wtih Bruno Mars.

A longtime BMG executive, Reid was responsible for helping launch BMG’s Recorded Music in the U.S. with the successful return of Janet Jackson, whose 2015 album unbreakable topped the Billboard 200.

Prior to joining BMG in 2014, Reid was VP of Product Management for INgrooves Distribution. He also did a stint as Head of Marketing for Priority Records where he worked artists such as Ice Cube, Mack10, Westside Connection, Jay-Z (Reasonable Doubt), and Master P & No Limit Records.

He also toiled at MCA Records, where he was VP of marketing, and Interscope Geffen A&M Records.

“Tim made an immediate impact when he joined BMG, contributing to the incredible expansion, growth, and success of our frontline recorded business in R&B and Hip-Hop. He is an exceptional and highly respected executive inside the artist and management community. Tim is a great leader for his fast-growing department, and we look forward to further strengthening and building on BMG Recorded Music’s ambitions to be the leading destination for artists in Rap/Hip-Hop and R&B who want to build their own empire and amplify brands on a global scale,” said Thomas Scherer.