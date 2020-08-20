Parker McCollum Drops Out Of Headlining Slot At Weedstock After He Tests Positive For Coronavirus

STILLWATER, OK (CelebrityAccess) — One of the headliners for the three-day country music festival Weedstock, which starts today in Stillwater, dropped out of the event after testing positive for coronavirus.

Can’t say sorry enough for letting y’all down this weekend. All I want to do is be on stage again. Please read this. pic.twitter.com/ycE8Wt8DLo — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) August 20, 2020

The festival is proceeding despite the loss of one of their headliners and organizers said they are looking for a replacement for McCollum.

As previously reported, the festival has also faced pushback from local residents, including Stillwater’s mayor over the potential of fostering the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

However, Cary McBride, owner of festival organizer Tumbleweed said that the event proceeding was a matter of survival.

“I told the Chamber (of Commerce), ‘We either put this thing together or we just shut the doors for good,’” McBride told the News Press.

“Venues like us were the first to close and the last to open,” he said.

Last spring, Tumbleweed was forced to cancel Calf Fry, an music festival that annually attracts about 30,000 fans. As well, a series of indoor concerts at the venue has been canceled as well, due to the pandemic.