Several Major Australian Festivals Cancel Due To Coronavirus

(CelebrityAccess) — As Australia begins to ramp up for what would traditionally be festival season in the southern hemisphere, organizers for several major events have announced they will be on hiatus for the 2020/2021 season due to the coronavirus.

This week, organizers for St. Kilda, Australia’s largest free music festival announced that the event will not take place as planned in early 2021.

Scheduled for Sunday, February 14th at St. Kilda in Melbourne, the one-day event is now scheduled to return for its 41st edition in February 2022.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we bring you the news that the 2021 St. Kilda Festival will not go ahead due to risks and uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” event organizers wrote announcing the cancellation.

“We know this will bring disappointment to those who support the St Kilda Festival year on year and we too feel that sadness. Our thoughts are with those in the arts and events industries who work tirelessly to deliver the events we love, and continue to feel the strain and devastation of cancelled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

Organizers for Strawberry Fields in New South Wales also pulled the plug on their event, which was scheduled to take place in November 2020.

In a statement announcing this year’s cancellation, festival director Tara Medina said it is in the public’s best interest if the event does not go ahead due to the recent resurgence of Coronavirus in Victoria.

“We love our local community – while we hope the situation in Victoria changes for the better ASAP, we simply can’t entertain the idea of bringing thousands of people from Melbourne, Sydney & beyond to Tocumwal while also respecting the health, safety and wellbeing of the residents there,” the statement said.

However, other festivals are moving forward with events in 2021.

After canceling their event in early 2020 due to Coronavirus, organizers for the Byron Bay Bluefest announced that the event will take place in April 2021.

For next year’s edition, Bluesfest announced a lineup featuring all Australian artists, headlined by Tash Sultana, Ziggy Alberts, and Kev Carmody.

Splendour In The Grass is moving forward in July 2021 as well, with an international lineup featuring Gorillaz, The Strokes, and Tyler, The Creator.