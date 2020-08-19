New York State Bans All Ticketed Shows At Licensed Venues Due To Coronavirus

ALBANY, NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — In a blow to New York’s already beleaguered live music industry, new guidelines issued by the state prohibits bars, restaurants and similar venues from selling tickets to live music events.

The updated guidelines, which appeared in a Q&A posted to New York State’s Liquor Authority, said:

“Additionally, please note that only incidental music is permissible at this time. This means that advertised and/or ticketed shows are not permissible. Music should be incidental to the dining experience and not the draw itself.”

The guideline applies to all restaurants and other on premises food and beverage establishments that have a license through the SLA.

According to Syracuse Post-Standard, the news is dire for many bars and restaurants that had begun to schedule live music events again.

This is devastating,” Julie Leone, co-owner of The 443 Social Club & Lounge in Syracuse told the newspaper. According to Leone, the new guidelines will effectively shut her venue down again after it re-opened several weeks ago.

“We put a lot of time, effort and money into reopening,” Leone told tthe Post-Journal. “We put in social distancing, we do temperature checks that many places don’t, we rearranged the seating. And we got open. And now this. It’s just incredibly frustrating.”