Dan Wise Named COO At American Songwriter

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Talent manager Dan Wise has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of American Songwriter Magazine.

In his new gig, Wise will focus on expanding the magazine’s recently launched American Songwriter Podcast Network, which while less than year old, has already scored hits with Dave Barnes’ 5 Hot Takes and Americana with Robert Earl Keen, among others.

Wise will also oversee businss development, including new and existing content initiatives as the magazine tries to diversify its offerings beyond print publications.

Prior to his new role at American Songwriter, Wise spent more than two decades as a audio engineer, production manager, tour manager, and artist manager, with roles at multiple management companies, including most recently Starstruck Entertainment.

Launched in 1984 and based in Nashville, American Songwriter is a bi-monthly publication focused on the craft of songwriting.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Dan to the American Songwriter family,” said American Songwriter CEO Sam Savage. “Dan’s invaluable experience in the music industry and track record of creating deep and meaningful relationships makes him an incredible addition to our team.”

“Joining a company that has planted its roots in the music industry 35 years ago and earned the respect of musicians and songwriters around the world is truly an honor. I look forward to expanding upon the incredible success that Sam and the team have already built,” Wise added.