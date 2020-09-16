Live Nation Plans To Use Concert Venues As Voting Locations For The 2020 Election

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As the United States gears up for what may be the most important election in a generation, Live Nation announced they will be doing their part to encourage civic engagement and support access to voting during the election.

As part of their effort, Live Nation has launched several initiatives, including plans to open Live Nation-owned concert venues (they sure aren’t being used for anything else right now) as polling places for the 2020 election.

According to the promoter giant, Live Nation is in talks with state and local governments about temporarily retasking as many as 100 venues across the country for the purpose.

To date, The Wiltern and Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Emo’s in Austin and the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta have been confirmed as polling places. The Fillmore has been offered up in Philadelphia, where election officials are in the final stages of vetting the facility as a location for public voting.

“We are proud to partner with Live Nation and announce The Hollywood Palladium and The Wiltern will be Vote Centers in the upcoming Presidential General Election,” said Dean C. Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. “Live Nation has stepped up to the mic in providing our community safe in-person voting experiences at two iconic music venues. It is collaborations such as this that demonstrate the spirit of community engagement and the strength of our democracy.”

“By converting their concert venues into voting locations, Live Nation is creating a safe and convenient way for people to exercise their right to vote this fall,” added Michael Tyler, EVP of Public Affairs More Than A Vote. “Similar to the sports arenas More Than A Vote has worked to convert into voting locations, many of Live Nation’s venues are located in the heart of the communities that we are committed to empowering in this election and offer the same COVID protections due to their large capacity.”

Live Nation is also making it easier for their own team to vote, and will provide up to one half-day of paid time off to all employees on Election Day.

Additionally, amid a nationwide shortage of poll workers, Live Nation will provide any active employees with a full day of paid time off if they volunteer. The company is partnering with Power the Polls to track employee participation and meet the needs for poll workers in communities across the nation.

“Core to what we do at Live Nation is helping amplify voices on stage around the world, and supporting voting is another important way we want to continue making voices heard,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation. “We’re honored to work with such incredible partners and will do everything in our power to support and empower voter engagement among our employees and the public.”