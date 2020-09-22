Michael Huppe To Keynote Mondo.NYC

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Michael Huppe, CEO and President of SoundExchange and Billboard Editorial Director Robert Levine will be featured as the keynote conversation for the 2020 edition of music industry conference and festival Mondo.NYC.

Titled “Industry Failings: Making Sure Artists Get Paid What They Deserve,” the conversation between Huppe and Levine will focus on implementing changes in the music industry designed to improving the lot of artists and the current copyright system, including National Treatment and the AM/FM royalty loophole.

Huppe and other advocates of international copyright reform claim that U.S. artists are unfairly treated when their music is played in other territories such as the United Kingdom and deprives content creators of as much as $330 million annually in royalties.

In addition to Huppe, the four-day Mondo.NYC will feature the following keynote speakers:

Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy; GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Aloe Blacc; Binta Niambi Brown, Founder, omalilly projects in conversation with Ty Stiklorius, Founder & CEO, Friends At Work; Jason Flom, CEO, Lava Records, Founding Board Member, The Innocence Project;

Kevin Lyman, Founder/Producer, Vans Warped Tour, Co-Founder, 320 Festival.

Other panels at this year’s Mondo 2020 include

• Independent Venues: Heritage & Heartbeat

• The New (Virtual) Concert Ecosystem: Navigating Opportunities in Livestreaming & VR

• Mondo Music & Tech Law Symposium: Business as Unusual

• Guild of Music Supervisors day-long education and networking seminar

• Mindfulness in Music — Being OK with Not Being OK: Redefining Success in Unstable Times

• Video Games, Esports & Music Track: Opportunities in the Digital World Powered by Covington

• Women in Music Presents: Did Streaming Kill the Radio Star? A Conversation with Female Leaders in Streaming and Radio

• Riddles, Risks and the Road Back to Live: Legal Issues in Live Entertainment

• AIMP presents Pivoting the Music Publishing Business Post-COVID

• Branding Opportunities: The New Paradigm

This year’s Mondo.NYC is scheduled to take place virtually this year, from October 13-16.