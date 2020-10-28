Michael Bublé Announces Rescheduled 2021 UK Tour

Michael Bublé announced plans to return to the live stage with a series of open-air concerts in the UK during the summer of 2021.

Produced by AEG Presents, the concerts are planned for a series of picturesque locations around the UK, including Exeter’s Powderham Castle; castles in Cardiff, and Warwick; and the Royal Crescent in Bath.

The tour, which kicks off in July 2021, was originally scheduled to take place during the summer of 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

After the initial announcement for the tour, it was quickly expanded with two additional shows in Canterbury and New Milton in response to demand.

The full list of tour dates

July 9 – Exeter Powderham Castle

July 10 – Canterbury The Spitfire Ground – NEW

July 12 – New Milton Chewton Glen – NEW

July 13 – Leeds Harewood House

July 15 – Norfolk Blickling Estate

July 16 – Bath Royal Crescent

July 17 – Bath Royal Crescent

July 19 – The 1st Central County Ground Hove

July 20 – The Incora County Ground Derby

July 22 – Cardiff Castle

July 23 – Warwick Castle

July 25 – Hatfield House

July 27 – Emirates Riverside Durham