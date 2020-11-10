Nils Frahm And Manager Felix Grimm Sign A Label Deal With BMG

BERLIN, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German musician, composer, and producer Nils Frahm and his long-time manager Felix Grimm have signed a label deal with BMG for their newly launched production company Leiter.

The label will serve as a platform for their joint musical output, as well as a launch pad for new talent and artist collaborations.

Under the terms of the deal with BMG, Leiter will retain full creative control over its output, including several unannounced projects that are slated to be released in 2021.

“We are very pleased to be able to face the coming years with a strong and innovative partner like BMG. Their worldwide network and experience are a great addition to our team,” said Grimm.

Leiter operates from its headquarters in Berlin-Kreuzberg as well as from its own recording studio located at Funkhaus Berlin, which is noted for both its acoustics and for Frahm’s archive of instruments and recording equipment.

A renowned pianist, who straddles the world of classical and electronic music, has played a string of sold-out live shows at the Barbican Center in London, the Philharmonie de Paris, Funkhaus Berlin, as well as at music festivals including Dimensions in Croatia, Primavera Sound in Barcelona, and the Montreux Jazz Festival.