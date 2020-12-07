Jeremih
Jeremih Leaves The Hospital After Beating COVID-19

Ian Courtney
CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Chicago R&B singer Jeremih has been released from the hospital after a battle with COVID-19 that included a scary detour to the intensive care unit.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes,” he said in a statement released by his family and reported by CNN.

“I’m getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons,” he added.

He also thanked his colleagues, including Chance the Rapper, and 50 Cent for their support through his medical travail, as well as his fans.

Jeremih, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, was hospitalized in November after contracting coronavirus and was placed on a ventilator. He was transferred out of intensive care on Nov. 21 and released from the hospital on December 4th.

