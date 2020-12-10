TikTok Plans Longer Videos Presenting New Music Marketing Opportunities

(Hypebot) — As with all social media platforms, the short-form video star of 2020 is continuing to evolve, and is expected to begin allowing videos of up to three minutes in length in the coming year.

Guest post by James Shotwell of Haulix

With the most global downloads of any social media platform, TikTok is looking to evolve in new and exciting ways during 2021.

It’s good to be the best. TikTok is the largest social media platform on the planet. Every day, thousands of clips from the popular service are shared on competing platforms, and many of those videos earn millions of views. Kombucha Girl? That was TikTok. Lil Nas X and “Old Town Road”? TikTok gave us that as well. The career of “Mood” rapper 24kgoldn? TikTok heard him first.

The threat of bans hasn’t stopped the company’s growth, and many believe 2021 will be TikTok’s biggest year yet. Now, rumors are exploding only that TikTok will abandon its one-minute time limit for clips in preference of longer content. A recent report says the company is experimenting with allowing users to create content up to three-minutes in length. There is no release date at this time, and additional details are scarce, but it seems clear the TikTok will be evolving in the new year.

With this Music Biz News update, host James Shotwell explains the latest rumors. He also weighs the pros and cons of such changes, as well as the surprising reasons Bytedance may be looking to evolve. For more music industry news and perspective, subscribe!

James Shotwell is the Director of Customer Engagement at Haulix and host of the company’s podcast, Inside Music. He is also a public speaker known for promoting careers in the entertainment industry, as well as an entertainment journalist with over a decade of experience. His bylines include Rolling Stone, Alternative Press, Substream Magazine, Nu Sound, and Under The Gun Review, among other popular outlets.