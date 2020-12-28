Nashville’s Downtown Entertainment District Targeted In Bombing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville’s downtown entertainment district was targeted in an apparent suicide bombing on Christmas Day.

According to CNN, police were summoned to Nashville’s Second Avenue early Christmas morning for reports of gunshots but instead found an recreation vehicle that played an ominous warning of an imminent bomb explosion over a loudspeaker for 15 minutes before exploding.

The blast injured at least eight people and did significant damage to more than 40 buildings on the street, including an AT&T transmission facility that may have been targeted.

The street is also home to multiple concert venues and entertainment businesses such as the Wild Horse Saloon, Coyote Ugly, the George Jones Museum, and Ticketmaster’s regional office.

Police identified the remains of 63-year-old Antioch resident Anthony Quinn Warner, who was reportedly killed in the explosion and who investigators now believe was the sole perpetrator in the attack.

According to media reports, Warner was a reclusive computer consultant who recently told clients that he was retiring, and who gave away his home in November to a California woman who did not appear to know who he was.

Authorities are still investigating Warner in an attempt to discover a motive for the bombing, including if the AT&T building was targeted intentionally.