INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Robby Morris of Secretly Group

(Hypebot) — Hypebot has partnered with A2IM for “Featured Executive,” a series that highlights the executives leading the independent music sector.

Here we profile Robby Morris, the creative director of the highly successful Indiana-based independent Secretly Group.

Guest post from A2IM

As Creative Director, Robby Morris oversees all visual output for Secretly Group’s labels, including expanding an art, design and content team which has produced Grammy-nominated and award-winning album and packaging designs. He has commissioned groundbreaking music videos helmed by visionary directors and creators for Bon Iver, Moses Sumney, Angel Olsen, Jamila Woods, Bright Eyes and Phoebe Bridgers.

Morris has also brokered multiple 5- and 6-figure content, marketing and event partnerships with brands including Microsoft, Amazon, WeTransfer and Beats By Dre, which have included documentary content (Sharon Van Etten x Amazon), a marketing partnership (Bon Iver x WeTransfer), technology showcase (Moses Sumney x Microsoft), and live events and installations (Angel Olsen’s experience with Spotify, Moses Sumney’s four-week L.A. residency). He is currently shopping a music film to distributors, and launching a podcast series.

With a 10 year background in A&R, Robby’s transition into marketing has seen him utilize artist development skills to find opportunities for Secretly Group artists to express and expand their creative voices, and continues to leverage the company’s platforms and budgets to support up-and-coming and underrepresented creators across design, video, photography, live event production, web development and more.

Throughout the pandemic, Robby Morris has maintained the production of high quality music videos and live content, and launched interactive web activations (see: Khruangbin’s AirKhruang), proving that even during a pandemic, creativity does not stop.

On the side, he has organized multiple charity drives amongst music industry professionals to raise over $10k for organizations devoted to COVID relief and Black Lives Matter-related efforts.

