Larry King Moved Out Of The ICU As He Battles COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — Talk show host legend Larry King has reportedly been moved out of the ICU as he continues to battle COVID-19.

David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King, told Fox News that the former radio and television host was moved into the ICU on New Year’s Eve and was receiving oxygen but is now breathing on his own

Theall added that King, who is 87, was able to talk to his family via a video phone call.

King, who started his career as a journalist in Florida, rose to national prominence as the host of The Larry King Show, an all-night radio call in show that he started in 1978.

Between 1985 and 2010, King was a fixture on CNN, where hosted Larry King Live, later moving to RT and Hulu before he retired in 2020.

In recent years, King has battled numerous health issues, including lung cancer, diabetes and heart disease.