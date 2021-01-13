Downtown Music Signs A Neighbouring Rights Deal With The Estate Of Ella Fitzgerald

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Holdings recently established neighbouring rights division has signed a deal to handle global performance royalty collections outside of the U.S. for the Estate of the late jazz and blues legend Ella Fitzgerald.

The deal covers Fitzgerald’s extensive repertoire, including classics such as “Cheek to Cheek,” “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” and “Dream a Little Dream of Me.”

Fitzgerald, who first made a name for herself in the Harlem nightclub scene at historic concert venues such as the Savoy Ballroom with the Chick Webb Orchestra, went on to a long and storied solo career that cemented her position as the First Lady of American Jazz.

She retired from music in 1993, and died three years later but not before amassing an astonishing collection of accolades that include fourteen Grammy Awards, a National Medal of Arts, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“We are so pleased to have Downtown Neighbouring Rights represent the Estate of Ella Fitzgerald. Her legacy as one of the most popular jazz vocalists of all time lives on and we are very excited to have it in such good hands,” said Richard Rosman, President of The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, the non-profit philanthropic organization which owns the rights to the catalog.

“Without question, Ella Fitzgerald is one of the world’s most beloved vocalists. Her distinctive voice and range, inventive phrasing and rhythmic virtuosity are among the reasons she remains ‘The First Lady of Song’. To represent the performance rights of her impressive recording catalog is a true honor,” added Dean Francis, General Manager of Downtown Neighbouring Rights.