Isabel Brougham, Amanda Levine, And David Limentani Join Mint Talent Group

(CelebrityAccess) — The newly-launched Mint Talent Group announced an expansion of the agency’s team with the addition of Isabel Brougham, Amanda Levine, and David Limentani.

Isabel Brougham has been appointed as head of Mint’s marketing division, where she will oversee marketing strategy for Mint’ client roster, including implementation of the agency’s 47 point marketing plan.

She joins Mint from AEG, where she served as Senior Marketing Manager at Goldenvoice in the Bay Area.

“I am excited to move over to the agency side and hope to help cultivate a new era of agency marketing, drawing from my many years of promoter experience. MINT’s 47 point marketing checklist is a perfect representation of that new era,” Brougham said.

Amanda Levine has been named as Mint Talent’s strategic branding partner and will represent Mint’s roster and sports properties for branding opportunities. A veteran of the brand and sponsorships world, Levine comes to Mint after a sting as Ruler Branded Entertainmen. She also brings extensive experience in the label industry to the table, with more than a decade in marketing at labels such as Atlantic, Wind-up and Jive.

“We have witnessed Amanda’s energy and enthusiasm for two decades across a myriad of different projects,” adds C.J. Strock. “We are thrilled to announce she will be leading our initiatives in the branding space.”

David Limentani joins the Mint Talent team as an agent after spending years developing acts at Nimbleslick Entertainment, alongside Chad Denney. His current roster includes AFTM, Bumpin Uglies, Consider The Source, Human Resources, Miss Mojo, Tropidelic, Wild Adriatic, and Yam Yam.

“Mint has managed to redefine what success looks like for both artists and agents during the pandemic,” Limentani adds. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with a powerhouse of music industry veterans and look forward to making a positive impact within the company.”

Mint also announced an expansion of their current roster with the addition of DeeOhGee, Eric Johansen, Kyle Kinch, Ramsey Lewis, Ruthie Foster, and The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Ban.

Mint Talent Group, which launched in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic, includes veteran talent agents Mary Allen and Cassie Siegal, formerly of Madison House; former Paradigm alumni Michael Morris and Ryan Ownes, as well as Peter Wiederlight (WME), Logan Handelsman, (CAA), and Jesse Rosoff, lately of UTA.