Carly James
Carly James (Photo: Ebru Yildiz)
Carly James Joins CAA’s Music Department As An Agent

Ian Courtney
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Creative Artists Agency announced the addition of Carly James as an agent in the agency’s Music Touring Department.

James, who will be based in CAA’s New York office, brings with her a client roster that includes IDLES, Fontaines D.C., and girl in red, among others.

James began her career in 2012 when she landed a role as an assistant at the Agency Group.

In 2015, she made the jump to Paradigm following UTA’s acquisition of TAG and served first as a booking coordinator before she was promoted to agent in 2017.

