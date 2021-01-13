Knitting Factory Entertainment Signs An Exclusive Booking Deal For Tacoma’s Fawcett Hall

TACOMA (CelebrityAccess) — Knitting Factory Entertainment announced it has secured a deal to take over exclusive talent buying duties for Tacoma arts complex Alma Mater’s live music venue Fawcett Hall.

Located in downtown Tacoma, Fawcett Hall is an intimate 300-capacty venue that includes a state-of-the art Meyer PA system and QSC monitors; a Digico SG9 mixing board; and a Chauvet lighting system.

Since its debut in 2015, Fawcett Hall has hosted shows across a range of genres, including performances by EarthGang, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and Built to Spill. More recently, in the coronavirus era, Fawcett Hall has been retasked as a studio for livestreaming shows by local artists, including the Tacoma City Ballet and the panel discussion for the documentary, “Since I Been Down.”

Danny Glazer, who currently handles talent buying for KFE’s venues in the Northwest, and his team will take on the Fawcett as well. He will work with Nathan Chambers, formerly of noted Seattle concert venue Chop Suey, who is also joining KFE.

The multi-year deal will see Alma Mater Executive Director Lisa Fruichantie coordinate with the KFE team on booking and marketing efforts at the Fawcett. Mandi Zillner, KFE’s Director of Marketing, will supervise marketing efforts alongside Fruichantie, KFE said.

KFE CEO Morgan Margolis said he is “incredibly encouraged” by the booking agreement.

“To add Fawcett Hall to our team’s already long list of national and regional venues and festivals is just amazing. Tacoma is an incredible, underserved town and Fawcett Hall is a tremendous asset yet to be fully tapped.” KFE’s network of venues, which include Knitting Factory concert houses in Spokane and Boise and booking arrangements with venues across the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West, will certainly take advantage of tour routing to add Fawcett Hall to many key artist itineraries,” Margolis said.