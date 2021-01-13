The 1975 Cancel All Tour Dates For 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — English rock band The 1975 have joined a growing list of artists who have been rescheduled or canceled events for the second time as the coronavirus pandemic lingers like an unwanted houseguest.

In a statement released Tuesday, the band said: “We are really sorry to announce that we have made the decision to cancel all scheduled touring for 2021.”

The 1975 were slated to perform a series of shows in Europe and the UK in February and March, as well a performance at London’s Finsbury Park in July that had been rescheduled from 2020.

They were also lined up for several festival dates in North America this summer, including Outside Lands in August where they have already been replaced by the Australian alt-dance group RÜFÜS DU SOL.

“These are incredibly difficult times for a lot of people, and until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew, we have decided the best course of action is to cancel our touring so that, where possible, everyone can get their tickets refunded sooner rather than later,” the statement continued.

However, The 1975 had one bit of good news for their fans and revealed that they are in the studio working on a new album.