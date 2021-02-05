Library of Congress Accepting Applications for Copyright Public Modernization Committee

WASHINGTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Library of Congress announced plans to convene a public committee to consult with external stakeholders on technology-related aspects of the LOC’s ongoing push to modernize intellectual property rules.

The committee will be managed by the Library’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), with support from the U.S. Copyright Office and other Library offices and applications from qualified members of the public will be accepted through March 15th.

Prospective members of the committee will be asked to submit a current curriculum vitae and a statement of interest addressing the questions identified in the Federal Register no later than March 15, 2021.

“The Copyright Office is reimagining how we operate in the information age, leveraging technology to make it easier than ever to engage with the U.S. copyright system,” said Shira Perlmutter, Register of Copyrights and director of the U.S. Copyright Office. “In addition to our website, webinars, and other public outreach, this new committee offers an ongoing forum to share information and answer questions about technology modernization moving forward at the Copyright Office.”

“Ensuring that the American people have a nimble, state-of-the-art, and efficient copyright system at their service is a top priority for the Library. We’re partnering with the Copyright Office and leveraging user experience design to develop the new Enterprise Copyright System to meet the needs of everyone from copyright experts to those coming online one-time to register their life’s masterwork” said Bernard A. Barton, Jr., the Library’s chief information officer.”