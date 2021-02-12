Brendan Biesen Launches Independent Booking Agency Field Booking

CHICAGO, IL (CelebrityAccess) — Former Paradigm talent agent Brendan Biesen announced the launch of the Field Booking, an independent Chicago-based booking agency and tour consultancy.

Field Booking will focus primarily on concert booking and tour management for musical artists but will also provide promotional support and marketing services for artists looking to expand their reach.

Biesen, who has spent more than a decade in the industry, has held positions across the music industry, including stints at labels like Secretly Group, radio promotion at Chicago’s WXRT. He’s also spent time at agencies, including roles as a talent exec at Windish Agency and later Paradigm, here

he managed day-to-day booking duties for the rosters of Tom Windish and Erik Selz.

“The idea for Field Booking came from paying attention to the shifts and trends in the industry, and how it’s been adapting and reacting to the pandemic,” said Biesen of the agency’s creation. “I felt that, with my time in the industry and the relationships I’ve managed to build in that time, I could forge a new path with Field and help give artists a chance at the success they deserve.”

“I want to foster an inclusive environment at Field Booking that puts emphasis on the artists and their growth. I think it’s important to recognize that while I may be the agent, we are all in this together as a team to make this industry better as awhole,” he added.

At launch, Field Booking’s roster includes Peter Oren, Half Gringa, The Slaps, Fast Preacher, Logan Farmer, and many more.

For more information, check them online at: https://www.fieldbookingagency.com