Spanish Rapper Pablo Hasél Arrested After Standoff

BARCELONA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — At least 33 people were injured an 14 people were arrested during violent protests in several cities in Spain following the arrest of rap artist Pablo Hasél on charges that he insulted the monarchy and advocated for terrorism.

Police arrested Hasél on Tuesday following a 24-hour standoff after he barricaded himself at a university with a group of supporters in a bid to avoid prison and advocate for free speech.

Hasel faces 9 months sentence over criticism of former King Juan Carlos I and a series of tweets in 2018. Earlier this year, he was ordered to voluntarily enter prison but publicly refused the order.

Hasél’s freedom was supported by Amnesty International as well as letter signed by 300 Spanish artists including Pedro Almodóvar and Javier Bardem.

Spain’s left-wing coalition government announced last week that it plans to implement changes to the nation’s legal code that would remove prison sentences related to freedom of expression, the AP reported.