WMG’s ADA Expands In Asia With A Series Of New Hires

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s independent label distributor ADA announced it has expanded its operations in Asia with a series of senior executive appointments that include Chiou Rei Min, who has been named as Head of Greater China; Jin Hwang as Head of Korea and Tan Wei Keng as Director, Business Operations.

Chiou joins ADA after leading regional streaming platform KKBOX, where she spent a decade and helped to launch the digital streaming platform in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. During her latest role as VP, CSO Office, she helped transition KKBOX’s ChynaHouse from a production house to a label, while overseeing brand marketing, artist development and promotion. She will be based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Prior to ADA, Jin Hwang served as Executive Director of QUAN Entertainment, where she managed the entire budget and strategy of the company while working with key external partners, including local music distribution platforms. Before she joined QUAN, she handled distribution deals at Genie Music. She will be based in Seoul, South Korea.

Wei Keng joins ADA after a sting with Samsung where she was part of the brand’s marketing team. She has also held roles at BMG, Comedy Central, Paramount Channel, and MTV Asia, where she was part of the talent management team that overaw live events such as the MTV Asia Awards. She will be based in Singapore.

All three will report into ADA Asia’s Managing Director, Chee Meng Tan, who is based in Singapore.

ADA Asia launched in September 2020 and is part of Warner’s worldwide expansion of its ADA division that included opening offices in Benelux, France, Japan and Latin America.