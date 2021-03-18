Audiomack Partners With Independent Music Distributor DistroKid

(CelebrityAccess) — Music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack has secured a partnership with DistroKid, the world’s leading distributor of independent music, paving the way for more than 2 million artists to establish a presence and earn money on the influential platform. This is the first time Audiomack has formed an integrated partnership with a direct-to-artist music distributor like DistroKid.

“At Audiomack we have built a reputation as an ally to emerging music creators and superstars alike,” said Audiomack CMO and Co-Founder David Ponte. “DistroKid releases an enormous amount of new music from emerging artists, so we’re thrilled to be able to work with them to make it easier than ever for artists to be on Audiomack and utilize powerful free tools like our creator dashboard. With this deal, we are giving even more artists the chance to be successful and discover devoted new fans on Audiomack.”

It is estimated that more than one-third of all new music in the world is distributed by DistroKid, which ingests and processes more than 35,000 new tracks every day. The company passes 100% of all royalty earnings through to its artist and label clients. The new integration makes it possible for DistroKid members to connect to their Audiomack account and have their music distributed directly to their artist profile on Audiomack with just a click of a button.

“Audiomack has become an influential platform for artists and music creators all over the world,” said DistroKid founder Philip Kaplan. “We’re excited to make it super easy for the millions of artists who rely on DistroKid to seamlessly connect with Audiomack in a powerful & convenient way.”

Founded in 2012, Audiomack now boasts more than 17 million monthly active users and has been gaining market share in emerging markets, including Africa and South Asia.