SoundExchange Upgrades Data Collection Platform

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Independent digital royalty society SoundExchange announced it has upgraded its technology platform to streamline data exchange between record labels, music publishers, and rights holders.

The upgrade is part of SoundExchange’s multi-year program to expand its data offerings and increase transparency across the recorded music industry.

The upgraded system, called Common Works Registration (CWR) Pre-Fill, is intended to improve the compatability of data that moves through SoundExchange’s Music Data Exchange (MDX) application, which facilitates the exchange of sound recording and publishing data before recordings are released in the market.

The upgrades integrate CWR data into the MDX workflow, making it easier for publishers to submit data to the system.

According to SoundExchange, the upgrades will allow publishers to make claims in in MDX using pre-populated data from their CWR files, and readily respond to data requests for previously submitted CWR files.

“The integration of CWR submissions represents an important step in the evolution of MDX,” said Anjula Singh, SoundExchange Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “By empowering labels and publishers to share data with greater ease and efficiency, we are laying the groundwork for improved data and transparency, not only within MDX but also within the larger music industry.”

To access the new feature, users must have a registered account with MDX and a CWR feed set up within the system. Non-MDX users can request an MDX account for free, while existing users who are not yet submitting CWRs through MDX can contact info@musicdataexchange.com to set up their feed. Users who are already submitting CWRs through MDX can start taking advantage of the feature right away.