Report: Coachella Reportedly Postponed To 2022

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is reportedly being rescheduled yet again from October 2021 to April 2022, industry sources with knowledge of the situation told Variety.

However, festival promoter Goldenvoice and its parent company AEG Presents have not made an official statement regarding the move and did not respond to Variety’s request for comment.

If the move is confirmed, it will be the fourth time that the festivals have been rescheduled and leave the extend the span between Coachellas, the last of which occurred in 2019, to a full three years.

According to Variety, sources said the reason for the latest postponement is ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic and its impacts on a major international festival that attracts artists and fans from around the globe.

“There’s a big difference between having two weekend of Coachella in California and throwing a country festival in Florida,” one source tells Variety.