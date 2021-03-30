Concord’s EVP Of Business Affairs Larry Blake To Retire

LOS ANGELES (Celebrityaccess) — Veteran entertainment attorney and longtime Concord senior staffer Larry Blake announced he plans to retire at the end of May and hand the reins of the company’s legal affairs to Gregg Goldman, who has been EVP, Business & Legal Affairs, Recorded Music.

Blake joined Concord in 2005 as the label group’s SVP, Legal & Business Affairs after spending 10 years as outside counsel. As the label group expanded, Blake became Concord’s Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer, with oversight of all legal and business affairs, as well as the royalty department.

While at Concord, Blake played a key role in multiple acquisitions, including the labels Fantasy, Telarc, Rounder, Vee Jay, Vanguard, Fearless, Razor & Tie / KIDZ BOP, Musart/Balboa, Savoy, Varèse Sarabande and Imagem.

Prior to joining Concord, Blake was a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, where he represented high profile entertainment clients such as The Eagles, the Pixies, Barbara Streisand, Cher and the Rolling Stones, among others.

“It has been my great fortune to have been able to combine my legal education with my passion for music, to have been mentored by one of the deans of music lawyers, Lee Phillips, and to have gotten the opportunity to help build Concord from a small jazz label to the indie powerhouse it is today,” said Blake on his retirement. “As much as I have loved working with the great team of people built under the leadership of Scott Pascucci and Glen Barros before him, it’s now time for me to turn my focus to my wife and family, and with Gregg Goldman on board, I can do so guilt free, knowing that Concord has found the ideal person to replace me.”

Stepping into the role vacated by Blake will be Gregg Goldman. Goldman started his professional career as a litigation attorney with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher before his interest in music prompted him to take a job at Sony Music Group and Warner Music, where he handled Business Affairs and Business Development.

As well, he held a similar role at Seattle’s music-focused Museum of Pop Culture and more recently, led a music team at Ticketmaster. In his new role at Concord, Blake will report to General Counsel Amanda Molter.

“Larry Blake’s wisdom, knowledge and guidance has been invaluable to the success of Concord’s Recorded Music division, and we wish him great enjoyment in his retirement,” stated Chief Catalog Executive Sig Sigworth. “Having worked with Gregg Goldman in the past, I know that his experience and passion will serve us very well, long into the future.”

“I’m thrilled to join the team Scott has built at Concord, and I look forward to working closely with Tom, Sig and Amanda to help grow and support the business and build upon the foundation Larry has done such a great job of establishing,” added Goldman.