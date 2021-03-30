Red Rocks To Reopen This Month

MORRISON, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced that the state has given them the greenlight to reopen for their 80th summer concert season, with the electronic jam band Lotus lined up for 2 nights on April 23 and 24.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the 9,500 seat amphitheater will operate at a reduced capacity of just 2,500 until the situation on the ground with COVID-19 improves.

While typically a concert hotspot in the summer, Red Rocks, like much of the rest of the live entertainment world, operated at a dramatically reduced fashion in 2020, hosting a handful of performances by the Colorado Symphony, as well as acts such as Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and drive in movies for crowds of just a few hundred.

Now, for the 2021 season, a number of shows have already been announced, including performances by Hippie Sabotage, Brantley Gilbert, Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Revivalists, Brit Floyd, Big Head Todd & The Monster, Barenaked Ladies, Dirty Heads, Zeds Dead, The Avett Brothers, and Lindsey Stirling, among others.

While the vaccine rollout proceeds, fans attending shows at Red Rocks will still need to abide by safety precautions designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, including wearing facemask at all times while inside of the venue, except when eating and drinking.

Social distancing guidelines will also be in place, as well as advanced sanitation measures for the property. For 2021, Red Rocks will be using a new touchless system to manage ticketing and each section of seating will have a designated concession stand to limit movement in the venue.

According to local NBC affiliate KUSA, Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues said that Red Rocks and its team have gone through the state’s Five-Star Certification process, allowing for increased capacity.