The Brit Awards To Welcome A Live Audience Again For 2021

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Brit Awards will return as an in-person event this year with plans for an audience of 4,000 fans when the event takes place at London’s O2 Arena on May 11th.

The live edition of the Brits will be part of the UK Government’s scientific Events Research Program, which will examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing.

For the show, 2,500 tickets will be distributed as gifts to frontline workers (and a guest of their choice) with attendees selected from applicants by ballot.

While the show will be live, the audience of 4,000 represents about 1/5th of the arena’s full capacity of about 20,000. During the awards, audience members will not be required to socially distance or to wear face masks while inside of the arena.

However, all applicants and attendees must consent to participating in the Government’s scientific Events Research Program on the basis of its terms and conditions.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will return as the host of the awards show, and Dua Lipa, Griff, Arlo Parks, and Headie Young have been confirmed as headliners for the show.