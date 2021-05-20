Ticketmaster Strikes A Deal With Snap For New Integrations

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketmaster announced a new partnership with camera maker Snap that will see the ticketing platform integrated across Snap’s product lines, including Snap Kit, Games, Minis and Bitmoji platforms.

Snap, the developer behind the popular Snapchat social media application, will help extend Ticketmaster’s reach to more than 250,000 developers are registered with Snap Kit and more than 200M Snapchatters have played with Games and Minis.

The integrations include Snap’s newly launched Map Layers system, which helps users find specialized experiences from select partners and Snap, right on top of Snap Map. As part of the integration, Ticketmaster will provide data for a layer which will show users which concerts are coming up and who’s playing at venues nearby.

The Ticketmaster Layer will launch Snapchatters directly into the new Ticketmaster Mini app to buy tickets to the show.

Ticketmaster Mini is expected to roll out later this year, the companies said.