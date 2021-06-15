The Polaris Music Prize Reveals The Long List For 2021

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Polaris Music Prize, presented by CBC Music, announced the artists who have been selected for the prize’s Long List of 40 albums for the 2021 edition of the music contest.

This year’s Long List nominees were revealed in a video broadcast on the Polaris Facebook page and YouTube channels featuring a cast of current and past nominees. Presenters included Anachnid, Begonia, Black Mountain/Lightning Dust’s Amber Webber, Wolf Parade/Operators’ Dan Boeckner, Louise Burns, Cancer Bats’ Liam Cormier, Tanika Charles, City and Colour, Charlotte Cornfield, Rose Cousins, D-Sisive, The Dears, Jeremy Dutcher, FET.NAT’s Olivier Fairfield, The Halluci Nation, Sarah Harmer, Zaki Ibrahim, Ice Cream, Kaia Kater, Salomé Leclerc, Les Louanges, Haviah Mighty, OBUXUM, P’tit Belliveau, Owen Pallett, Pantayo, Joel Plaskett, Shad, Andy Shauf, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Alexandra Stréliski, Super Duty Tough Work, Wares, Witch Prophet as well as a number of Polaris jurors.

The ‘long list’ was compiled after a 199 member jury considered 204 albums for the 2021 edition of the prestigious Canadian music prize, which awards $50,000 to the artist who creates the Canadian Album of the Year.

Entries for the Polaris Music Prize are judged solely on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales. Additionally, the nine other nominated acts whose albums make the 2021 Short List will receive $3,000 each courtesy of Slaight Music.

A 10 album short list will be unveiled live on July 15 as part of a two-hour special during Drive on CBC Music.

The 2021 Polaris Music Prize Long List is:

Art Bergmann – Late Stage Empire Dementia

Bernice – Eau De Bonjourno

The Besnard Lakes – The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice

BIG|BRAVE – Vital

Cadence Weapon – Parallel World

Charlotte Cardin – Phoenix

CFCF – memoryland

Clairmont The Second – IT’S NOT HOW IT SOUNDS

Helena Deland – Someone New

DijahSB – Head Above The Waters

Kathleen Edwards – Total Freedom

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words

Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition – Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition

Thanya Iyer – KIND

Yves Jarvis – Sundry Rock Song Stock

Rochelle Jordan – Play With the Changes

LAL – Meteors Could Come Down

Daniel Lanois – Heavy Sun

Thierry Larose – Cantalou

Russell Louder – Humor

Elliot Maginot – Easy Morning

Mustafa – When Smoke Rises

Laura Niquay – Waska Matisiwin

Nyssa – Girls Like Me

The OBGMs – The Ends

Dorothea Paas – Anything Can’t Happen

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

Savannah Ré – Opia

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Julien Sagot – Sagot

Sargeant X Comrade – Magic Radio

Shabason, Krgovich & Harris – Philadelphia

Yu Su – Yellow River Blue

Julian Taylor – The Ridge

TEKE::TEKE – Shirushi

TOBi – ELEMENTS Vol.1

Vagina Witchcraft – Vagina Witchcraft

The Weather Station – Ignorance

Zoon – Bleached Wavves