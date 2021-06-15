The Polaris Music Prize Reveals The Long List For 2021

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Polaris Music Prize, presented by CBC Music, announced the artists who have been selected for the prize’s Long List of 40 albums for the 2021 edition of the music contest.
This year’s Long List nominees were revealed in a video broadcast on the Polaris Facebook page and YouTube channels featuring a cast of current and past nominees. Presenters included Anachnid, Begonia, Black Mountain/Lightning Dust’s Amber Webber, Wolf Parade/Operators’ Dan Boeckner, Louise Burns, Cancer Bats’ Liam Cormier, Tanika Charles, City and Colour, Charlotte Cornfield, Rose Cousins, D-Sisive, The Dears, Jeremy Dutcher, FET.NAT’s Olivier Fairfield, The Halluci Nation, Sarah Harmer, Zaki Ibrahim, Ice Cream, Kaia Kater, Salomé Leclerc, Les Louanges, Haviah Mighty, OBUXUM, P’tit Belliveau, Owen Pallett, Pantayo, Joel Plaskett, Shad, Andy Shauf, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Alexandra Stréliski, Super Duty Tough Work, Wares, Witch Prophet as well as a number of Polaris jurors.
The ‘long list’ was compiled after a 199 member jury considered 204 albums for the 2021 edition of the prestigious Canadian music prize, which awards $50,000 to the artist who creates the Canadian Album of the Year.
Entries for the Polaris Music Prize are judged solely on artistic merit, without consideration for genre or record sales. Additionally, the nine other nominated acts whose albums make the 2021 Short List will receive $3,000 each courtesy of Slaight Music.
A 10 album short list will be unveiled live on July 15 as part of a two-hour special during Drive on CBC Music.
The 2021 Polaris Music Prize Long List is:
Art Bergmann – Late Stage Empire Dementia
Bernice – Eau De Bonjourno
The Besnard Lakes – The Besnard Lakes Are The Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings
Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice
BIG|BRAVE – Vital
Cadence Weapon – Parallel World
Charlotte Cardin – Phoenix
CFCF – memoryland
Clairmont The Second – IT’S NOT HOW IT SOUNDS
Helena Deland – Someone New
DijahSB – Head Above The Waters
Kathleen Edwards – Total Freedom
Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words
Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition – Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition
Thanya Iyer – KIND
Yves Jarvis – Sundry Rock Song Stock
Rochelle Jordan – Play With the Changes
LAL – Meteors Could Come Down
Daniel Lanois – Heavy Sun
Thierry Larose – Cantalou
Russell Louder – Humor
Elliot Maginot – Easy Morning
Mustafa – When Smoke Rises
Laura Niquay – Waska Matisiwin
Nyssa – Girls Like Me
The OBGMs – The Ends
Dorothea Paas – Anything Can’t Happen
Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs
Savannah Ré – Opia
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Julien Sagot – Sagot
Sargeant X Comrade – Magic Radio
Shabason, Krgovich & Harris – Philadelphia
Yu Su – Yellow River Blue
Julian Taylor – The Ridge
TEKE::TEKE – Shirushi
TOBi – ELEMENTS Vol.1
Vagina Witchcraft – Vagina Witchcraft
The Weather Station – Ignorance
Zoon – Bleached Wavves