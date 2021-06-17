David Guetta Sells His Catalog To Warner Music In A Deal Reportedly Worth More Than $100 Million

(CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group has inked a deal with famed DJ and producer David Guetta to acquire his extensive current recorded music catalog, as well as future recordings.

While Warner Music did not reveal how much they paid for Guetta’s catalog, sources told Music Business Worldwide and the Financial Times that the deal was worth more than $100 million.

One of the most recognized names in electronic dance music, Guetta has racked up an impressive 50 million record sales and more than 14 billion streams over the course of his career, which spans almost two decades.

Guetta released his debut album, Just A Little More Love, in 2002, and quickly followed up with hits such as Guetta Blaster (2004) and Pop Life (2007). In 2009, he broke out of the underground with his album One Love on the strength of hits such as ‘When Love Takes Over’, ‘Gettin’ Over You’, ‘Sexy Bitch’, and ‘Memories’

His recent singles include ‘Bed’ with Joel Corry and Raye, and ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ with Galantis and Little Mix and he recently released ‘Shine Your Light’ with Master KG and Akon.

“I’m super excited about the new music I’m working on. And even more excited that I have started to play all this new music live to my fans again and they are loving it. This is the right time to renew my creative partnership with my trusted team at Warner Music. This deal is about having the best people around me to ensure I can keep innovating with exciting new projects, while also working my extensive catalogue and continuing to build my career,” Guetta said in a press statement.

“It’s rare for an artist to not only define a genre, but transform it. David has been doing that for over two decades – igniting worldwide audiences and influencing whole generations of talent. He continues to have an extraordinary impact on the evolution of dance music, while innovating and collaborating with new voices in dynamic ways. For all he’s achieved so far, there’s so much great music, creativity, and originality still to come. All of us at Warner are very happy to expand our partnership with this global icon,” added Warner Recorded Music CEO Max Lousada.

Guetta’s team was advised and assisted during negotiations by Jean-Charles Carré and Maximilien Jazani Esq.