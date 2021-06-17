Shane Cosme Named SVP Of International Marketing At BMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the promotion of Shane Cosme to Senior Vice President, International Marketing, US at the label services company.

Cosme will be based in BMG’s Los Angeles offices and will continue to report to Fred Casimir, EVP Global Repertoire & Marketing, as well as Jason Hradil, EVP, New York & SVP International Marketing.

Cosme, who joined BMG in 2018, helped to develop the company’s international recorded music efforts, serving as the point person for all outbound global releases from the U.S. to international markets, and overseeing U.S. repertoire teams in both New York and Los Angeles.

During his tenure at BMG, Cosme has overseen campaigns for hits by artists such as Blanco Brown, Curtis Waters, KSI, and Run The Jewels, among others.

“Shane Cosme and Jason Hradil, who is leading our US international marketing team, are both colleagues with a truly international mindset. One of BMG’s missions is to overcome silo-thinking and execute global campaigns in fast-changing markets. I am pleased to have such a strong international team in the US and the promotion of Shane Cosme is well deserved,” said Fred Casimir, BMG EVP Global Repertoire & Marketing.