BTS ‘MUSTER SOWOOZO’ Livestream Breaks Records With 1.33M Viewers

(Hypebot) — “BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO,” recent livestream broke records with 1.33 million fans tuning in from 195 countries.

The two-day concert was broadcasted from Seoul via VenewLive, using Kiswe’s “multi-view” livestreaming tech.

The number of viewers exceeded previous BTS online concerts including ‘BANG BANG CON The Live,’ which set a Guinness Book of World Record for most viewers for a music concert live stream, and ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E,’ which amassed 993,000 viewers from 191 countries.

“Once again, VenewLive proved it is the ultimate platform for delivering the world’s best virtual concert experiences.,” said VenewLive’s CEO John Lee said. “Each BTS concert has pushed the envelope further in terms of what technology and talent can do to elevate the fan experience and this concert was no different.”

