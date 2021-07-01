Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson To Headline New York’s Homecoming Concert

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday announced the headliners for the Central Park Homecoming Concert to celebrate the city’s re-opening.

The concert, which is being orchestrated by noted music mogul Clive Davis, will be headlined by Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson who are all scheduled to take the stage on August 21st in the Great Lawn section of the park.

“Three amazing artists have stepped forward and said they want to be part of the comeback of New York City,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press conference on Thursday. “They want to help us do this and we are really appreciative of all three.”

Additional artist announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

“This is going to be a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime week in New York City,” de Blasio added.

While details are still sparse, the Homecoming Concert will be part of a week of celebratory events planned around New York City.