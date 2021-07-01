Major New Production/Rehearsal Studio To Be Built In Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (CelebrityAccess) — Gateway Studios, one of the entertainment production services and rehearsal facilities in the U.S. is officially in development in Missouri.

The 32-acre, $111 million Gateway Studios project will include a 330,000-square-foot production and rehearsal facility that will support recording and touring artists as well as movie and television production.

When the campus is up and running early next year, it will employ more than 100 music and film manufacturing and production professionals, according to a statement from Missouri Partnerships.

“This is a game-changer for the live event and production industry,” said Trey Kerr, Gateway’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are adding capacity and additional services, while creating hundreds of jobs for an industry that has largely been on pause for more than a year. We have an extraordinary senior leadership team with more than 100 years of experience in live touring production. GSPS offers audio, lighting, video production services, and live event management. This is a facility that could only have been built from the ground up, designed and planned by industry professionals, so complete that it is without compromise.”

“The type of advanced manufacturing GSPS provides the music and film industries brings new jobs to our region, and we’re excited to welcome the group as employer and innovator,” said Steve Johnson, Chief Business Attraction Officer, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and President of the AllianceSTL business attraction initiative. “Their vision takes advantage of our strategic central location and unique transportation assets, and it aligns with the STL 2030 Jobs Plan to create high quality jobs in next generation industries and technologies. We join our state and local partners in congratulating the new Gateway Studios development and celebrating it as a win for us all.”

Missouri competed with Georgia and Tennessee for the project.