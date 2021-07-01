The Las Vegas Raiders’ Marc Badain To Keynote Ticket Summit’s 2021 Return

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Marc Badain, President of the NFL football team Las Vegas Raiders has been revealed as one of the keynote speakers for the in-person return of the annual Ticket Summit Conference and Trade Show in what promises to be the largest event in the trade show’s history.

After he presents, conference attendees they will be given an opportunity to join a premier tour of The Raiders newly built, state-of-the-art home field Allegiant Stadium.

This year, Ticket Summit organizers have united with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors and the ECHL league who will both hold their annual conferences in conjunction with the trade show.

“Since we were able to combine the shows, we will have rights holders and the secondary market leaders in the same room and we believe it will be a unique opportunity for networking. I believe our show will give both sides of the live event ticketing business the chance to discover, working together towards a common goal can reduce costs, offer more events and positively affect our industry. Our attendees, exhibitors and speakers will be amongst the first to experience this amazing prospect,” said Tickets Summit Executive Director David Brogan.

In all, more than 100 exhibitors and over 100 speaker are expected at Ticket Summit this year when the trade show takes place at the MGM Aria Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from August 15-17th.

The list of presenters announced for the conference this year include TicketVault’s Isaac Knopf, TicketNetwork’s Bruce Morris, UFC’s Gene Tinner Jr., and Logitix’s Jon Katz.

In addition to the panels, hundreds of industry leaders and small business owners will be on hand, providing ample opportunities to network and socialize.

Tickets for the trade show are currently available for $399.95 at TicketSummit.com. Discounted room rates are also available at the Aria using the group name at the time of registration.