ASM Global To Operate Stockholm’s Södra Teatern

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Facilities management giant ASM Global has been selected to operate the Södra Teatern and Mosebacketerrassen in Stockholm, Sweden.

The long-term lease deal will see ASM Global manage and oversee booking the venue’s five stages, including the theater, restaurant, nightclub and outdoor terrace which overlooks downtown Stockholm.

Södra Teatern, which was designed by noted architect Johan Fredrik Åbom, first opened in 1859 and is one of the oldest theaters in Stockholm. Until 2018, the theater was owned by Riksteatern, a publicly funded theater institution but was sold in 2018 to brothers Jakob and Mattias Johansson, who oversaw extensive renovations of the property.

The theater joins the list of venues that are already under management by ASM Global in and around Stockholm, including Avicii Arena, formerly Ericsson Globe, Hovet and Annexet, as well as Tele2 Arena, and Friends Arena.

“We’re honored to have this classic venue join the world’s finest portfolio of timeless and popular properties. There’s an amazing heritage here, which we’ll build on by leveraging ASM’s unparalleled entertainment programming, partnership relationships, innovative technology solutions and overall guest experiences,” said ASM Global President & CEO Ron Bension.