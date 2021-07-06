Vax India Now
Sting, Yo-Yo Ma, Andrea Bocelli Among The Artists Announced For The Vax India Now Virtual Concert

CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
(CelebrityAccess) — Music luminaries from both the United States and India are lined up for Vax India Now, a livestream concert to help raise awareness of the plight of India as the country works to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Vax India Now concert, which takes place on July 7th, will feature appearances by Gloria Estefan, Sting, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Yo-Yo Ma, Asif Mandvi, Nishat Kahn, Annie Lennox, Fareed Zakaria, Ranjani Gayatri Sisters and Matteo Bocelli among numerous others.

The event will be livestreamed on Dreamstage, as well as on vaxindianow.com and CNN’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/CNN.

While the U.S. and much of Europe is in the process of wakening after their long COVID-19 nightmare, India remains a hotspot for the second wave of the virus. In recent months, India has broken records for new cases, reporting more than 400,000 new cases in one day in May, with more than 377,000 dead.

The concert is presented by the Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation and Juju Productions.

