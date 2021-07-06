Pittsburgh’s Rex Theater To Reopen Under New Management As Enclave

PITTSBURGH, PA (CelebrityAccess) — The Pittsburgh concert venue formerly known as the Rex Theater will soon re-open under new ownership as Enclave.

The theater, which threw in the towel in September after being closed for more than 6 months by the industry-wide shutdown imposed by the pandemic, is now under new ownership, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The venue’s new owner, Chris Firman, is no stranger to the Pittsburgh market and previously owned the EDM nightclub Static but his family also operated the city’s Club Zoo and Trib Total Media Amphitheatre at Station Square as well, the Post-Gazette reported.

While his first love is electronic music, Firman said the new theater will feature a wider range of formats than his previous venture.

“I’m excited to bring back live music to the South Side — or continue it, is what I should say,” Firman told the Post-Gazette. “The Rex provided a great home for local and national artists, and we want to do the same down here on the South Side, so that’s what we’re looking forward to doing.

“It will be mainly live bands, but on some nights, we will turn the room over to a DJ,” Firman added, “but the programming will be dependent on the live talent we can bring in.”

According to Firman, Enclave’s concert calendar is already being booked with Myles Kennedy announced as the first show scheduled for Sept 25th.