Live Nation’s Music Forward Foundation Announces Scholarship Recipients For 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation, in partnership with the nonprofit Music Forward Foundation, today announced the five recipients of its 2021 scholarship awards.

The five college students will receive a total of $45,000 in scholarships as they pursue academic paths that will lead to careers in the music industry.

Recipients of this year’s awards include:

Holly Grace Jamili, a student at New York University, who is a Recorded Music major with a minor in Entertainment, Media, & Technology and a focus on elevating live music experiences through technological innovation.

Tandrea Hawkins, a Music Business major and Hip Hop studies minor at Columbia College Chicago, a self-managed rapper who also runs a platform for underground college artists to showcase their artistry.

Jalen Holloway, an Arts Leadership and Administration major and Music minor at Queens University of Charlotte, a veteran and multi-instrumentalist who has made dean’s list every semester of his college career.

Kayla Erhardt, a Music Business major and Marketing minor at Berklee College of Music, who has already had some of her original music placed in network television programming.

Will Keebler, a Minnesota State University-Mankato junior, with a passion for live entertainment who leads outdoor live music events on campus.

“Live Nation is committed to supporting the future of live entertainment through our unique scholarship program,” said Mark Campana, chief operating officer, Live Nation Concerts. “We are dedicated to amplifying voices and providing opportunities for the next generation as we return to live and beyond.”