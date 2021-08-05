Fall Out Boy Drops Out Of Several ‘Hella Mega’ Shows After A Member Of The Band’s Team Tests Positive

(CelebrityAccess) — Fall Out Boy announced they have dropped out of several dates of their current ‘Hella Mega’ package tour after a member of the band’s tour team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement posted to their social media, a rep for the band said: “Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York [Citi Field] and Boston [Fenway Park] shows of the Hella Mega Tour due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID.”

“It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all guidelines.”

While Fall Out Boy has dropped out of two dates, Green Day, Weezer and the Interrupters performed at Citi Field on August 4th, and are lined up for a sold-out performance at Fenway Park in Boston tonight.