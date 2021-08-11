Facebook Debuts ‘Share To Stories’ For Music Videos

(Hypebot) — Facebook is launching a new feature intended to amplify the visibility of new released music videos with it’s new “Share to Stories” option. Here, we look at what it does and how you can use it.

Guest post by Randi Zimmerman of the Symphonic Blog

Starting today, Facebook is implementing a new feature to help drive the visibility of newly released music videos (PMV’s). Introducing, the “Share to Stories” feature. Here’s the rundown…

Facebook Launches Share to Stories Feature for Music Videos

What does it do?

The “Share to Stories” feature will automatically generate a 10-30 seconds long Facebook Story using a preview clip from newly delivered music videos. Fans can then tap on the Story to watch the full-length PMV.

Although Facebook has started rolling out this feature starting today, it will not be fully available to all users until August 16th.

In addition, here’s what you need to know: