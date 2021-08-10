Lyte Teams Up With Newport Folk Festival To Crack Down On Ticket Scalpers

(CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing reservation platform Lyte has been cracking down on digital ticket scalping and helping fans acquire passes to major events, including the Newport Folk Festival, which took place in the final week of July.

Ahead of the festival, which took place in the final week of July, Newport Folk organizers released a last-minute surprise block of tickets that was sourced from cancelled scalper orders on the Folk Exchange, a reservation and return platform powered by Lyte.

The additional ticket block was made available to all members of the Newport Festival Foundation and were issued on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Every year of the event, we find a way with our partners to innovate beyond where traditional ticketing stops,” said Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Folk in a statement. “Our north star is a wonderful fan experience and we all know the experience starts long before doors open to our event. In a year where scalping is at an all-time high, Lyte’s scalper detection technology was our X-factor.”

“Jay and his team are fun to work with because they don’t stop innovating, despite the festival being one of the longest running and most successful in North America. They just don’t stop,” added Ant Taylor, Lyte CEO. “Lyte Exchange activity was at an all-time high this year, as folk fans are anxious to get back to the Fort. This bonus inventory release further thwarts the nefarious, unaffiliated secondary market.”

The Newport Folk Festival is one of several major events that have partnered with Lyte in a bid to reduce scalping, including Life Is Beautiful, Pitchfork Music Festival, Under The Big Sky, Riot Fest and Baja Beach Fest.